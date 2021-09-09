stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $3,488.84 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,488.84 or 0.07409136 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $3.97 billion and $182.74 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00135555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00191920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,401.17 or 1.00664416 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00823973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

