Steven G. Litchfield Acquires 2,282 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50.

NYSE MXL opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.