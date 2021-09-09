Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Theravance Biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,172 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,742% compared to the typical daily volume of 335 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,125,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,444,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $638.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

