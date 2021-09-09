Stratec (ETR:SBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.00

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €145.00 ($170.59) and last traded at €142.20 ($167.29), with a volume of 3328 shares. The stock had previously closed at €143.20 ($168.47).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBS shares. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €128.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €118.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

