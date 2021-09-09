Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 750,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $49,447,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $16,884,497.77.

ZI traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. 5,314,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,147. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

