Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.47 billion-$11.47 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on STBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suntory Beverage & Food from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suntory Beverage & Food from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

