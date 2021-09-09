Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

SGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SGY opened at C$3.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$282.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.94. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.46.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.1489235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 124,852 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

