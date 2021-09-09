Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.19% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $12.27.

About Surrozen

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

