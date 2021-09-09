SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $700.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.34.

SIVB stock opened at $585.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $567.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares valued at $13,375,065. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

