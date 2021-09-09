Swerve (SWRV) Trading Up 56.4% Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002986 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $21.02 million and $37.51 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swerve has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00063086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00175556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,117,592 coins and its circulating supply is 14,951,074 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

