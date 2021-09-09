Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

