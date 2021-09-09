Swiss National Bank Buys 59,100 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $19,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.65, a PEG ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

