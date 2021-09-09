Swiss National Bank Has $20.56 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Aspen Technology worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 133.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $295,000.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $129.00 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

