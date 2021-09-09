Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,826 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Credicorp worth $19,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,137,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAP opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

