Swiss National Bank Sells 3,500 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,983. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.