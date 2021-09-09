Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 99 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 99 price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 79 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

