SWS Partners Buys 290 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SWS Partners raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.9% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Arista Networks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 35.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 29.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,686.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,745 shares of company stock valued at $75,379,593 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,877. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.