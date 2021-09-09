SWS Partners Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SWS Partners grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.11. 31,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,377. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $280.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

