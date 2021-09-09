SWS Partners Increases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in WestRock were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,816,000 after buying an additional 636,511 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.84. 8,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,430. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.