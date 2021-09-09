SWS Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

SWS Partners raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,532. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

