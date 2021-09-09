SWS Partners Invests $1.29 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SWS Partners purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,531. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.84 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,789 shares of company stock worth $101,535,355 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

