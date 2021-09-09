SWS Partners Sells 8,488 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SWS Partners cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,636 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $1,710,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $767,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

TPR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.69. 37,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

