Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,570. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Syneos Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Syneos Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Syneos Health by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,708,000 after buying an additional 102,019 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH stock opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.