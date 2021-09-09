Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $336.59 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

