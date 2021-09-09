Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in Sysco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.