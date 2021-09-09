T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 96,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 59,713 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $2,229,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $133.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

