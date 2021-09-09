TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 10.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.66. 767,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,874,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAL. HSBC cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

