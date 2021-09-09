Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TNGX opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

