Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of TARS opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $496.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,525. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.