Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.05 Per Share

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Tavistock Investments stock opened at GBX 4.68 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.31. Tavistock Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.90 ($0.08). The firm has a market cap of £28.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

In related news, insider Brian Raven purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,551.35).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

