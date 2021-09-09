Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,356 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rexnord were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,050 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,947,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after buying an additional 822,736 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,840,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RXN opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $63.72.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

