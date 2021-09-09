Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $836,000 Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Popular were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $83.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

