Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $863,000 Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 4.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in TopBuild by 15.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 9.0% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $219.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.71. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.38.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

