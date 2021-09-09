Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,284,000. Finally, Northwestern University acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,130,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGL stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

