Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,286 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

