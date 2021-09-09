Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

NYSE:TMX opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 42.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Terminix Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Terminix Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

