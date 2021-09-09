Terra Virtua Kolect Trading Down 21.6% This Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $137.40 million and approximately $24.95 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,071,992 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars.

