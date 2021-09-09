Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,725,000 after buying an additional 1,189,250 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after buying an additional 2,952,046 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,470,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,312,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after buying an additional 385,583 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

TEVA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. 226,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,922,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

