Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,220,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,686,000 after purchasing an additional 176,058 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 134,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $2,641,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average of $185.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

