TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$158.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$144.00 to C$158.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.97.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$140.86. 200,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,108. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$53.08 and a 1-year high of C$146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$133.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$113.05.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,255,417.11. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,712 shares of company stock worth $15,984,279.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

