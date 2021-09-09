TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$155.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$110.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.22.

TSE:TFII opened at C$139.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.87. The stock has a market cap of C$12.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$53.08 and a 52 week high of C$146.78.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$589,255,417.11. Insiders sold 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,984,279 in the last quarter.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

