The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $965.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,281.00 to $965.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $864.06.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $40.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $518.69. 4,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $734.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $979.60. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $551.47 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.