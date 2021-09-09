The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.31

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.31 and last traded at $81.31, with a volume of 3756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.74.

Several research firms recently commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after buying an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after buying an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 533,284 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $31,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $15,946,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

