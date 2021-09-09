The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

DSGX traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. 89,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,060. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 672.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.68.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

