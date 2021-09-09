The Gap (GPS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Gap (NYSE: GPS):

8/27/2021 – The Gap had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

8/27/2021 – The Gap had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – The Gap had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – The Gap was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/10/2021 – The Gap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have outpaced the industry year to date, thanks to robust business trends in the apparel industry, which helped the company to swing back to profits in first-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results, with earnings and sales also increasing on a year over year and two-year basis. The top line benefited from strength in its Old Navy and Athleta brands, growth in the Gap business in North America, and market share gains. This along with improved margins aided the bottom line. The company continued to witness strong momentum in its digital business. Digital sales increased 61% year on year and 82% sequentially. Also, the reopening of majority of the company’s stores aided sales. The sturdy top line performance and strong margins helped the company return to bottom line growth.”

7/26/2021 – The Gap was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

7/14/2021 – The Gap is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. 714,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,324. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Get The Gap Inc alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in The Gap by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in The Gap by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 352,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Gap by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.