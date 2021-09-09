The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Conviction-Buy

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $145.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

