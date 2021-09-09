The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 304.67 ($3.98).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £500.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

In related news, insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £69,500 ($90,802.19).

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

