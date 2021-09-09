The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 5,000 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.26. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

