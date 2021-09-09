The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. The Hershey posted earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $175.37. 4,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,301. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average of $168.50. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

