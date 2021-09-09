The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) PT Raised to GBX 210 at Berenberg Bank

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON PEBB opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147. The Pebble Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.87 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £255.36 million and a P/E ratio of 63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

In related news, insider Richard Anthony Law purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £100,980 ($131,931.02).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

